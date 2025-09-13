Trouble for Emery: Aston Villa could be forced to sell ‘outstanding’ player

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa may be on the brink of a difficult decision soon, with their emerging star Morgan Rogers potentially being one of the casualties, according to Football Insider.

The driving force behind this unlikely scenario is not desire from suitors, but financial necessity, Villa are under increasing pressure to comply with the Premier League’s Profitability & Sustainability Rules (PSR), and if they cannot get their finances in order, they could be forced into selling big-name players.

Aston Villa have struggled with financial problems

Over recent months, Villa have taken visible steps to address PSR concerns. A key move was the sale of their women’s team to their parent entity, V Sports, an internal restructuring aimed at strengthening their books.

The intention is to generate enough paper profit to help meet PSR thresholds, without dismantling the men’s squad. Still, the spectre of a breach looms in 2026 if similar issues persist.

Rogers has rapidly become one of the most valuable assets in Villa’s squad, and he is attracting genuine interest. Spurs held preliminary discussions during the summer, and Chelsea have also been linked.

Villa blocked any departure in the summer window, but reports suggest that next season could be different. If financial constraints haven’t eased by then, they may have no choice.

Tottenham Hotspur appear most interested. Sources say Spurs would need to pay a huge fee, some reports place Rogers’ valuation in the region of £80-100 million.

Villa have no intention of selling Morgan Rogers

Despite that, Villa are said to be keen to retain him, especially given his importance under Unai Emery. The club view Rogers as a crucial player, arguably one they cannot afford to lose unless absolutely necessary.

Villa’s performance on the pitch will affect their financials, finishing high in the Premier League or making a deep run in European competitions would improve revenue. But any failure or underperformance might make it tougher to meet PSR requirements without asset sales.

Rogers was praised as “outstanding” by former Villa man Stiliyan Petrov on TNT Sports.

