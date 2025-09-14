Arne Slot provides Alexis Mac Allister injury update after Liverpool win vs Burnley

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has provided an update on the injury suffered by midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister was withdrawn at half-time following a tough challenge from Burnley’s Lesley Ugochukwu.

According to Slot, this physical confrontation was only part of the reason for the substitution, the midfielder is still regaining full match sharpness after missing much of the pre-season with injury.

Slot said Mac Allister “missed a lot of pre-season” and isn’t yet built to play a high frequency of matches. He estimated that the Argentine is currently ready to cope with “one game a week, maybe 70-90 minutes.”

When pushed beyond that range, his performance can drop. Slot explained that Mac Allister showed signs of fatigue after about 70 minutes in international duty and that monitoring his workload was key.

Slot added that the substitution was partly tactical, shifting Dom Szoboszlai into a more advanced midfield position, bringing players into the box more often to increase attacking threat. The necessity to make changes without risking further strain factored into the call.

Liverpool have no serious concern about Mac Allister

Mac Allister reportedly said he could continue, despite limping notably, demonstrating the kind of mental toughness the Liverpool boss commended.

Slot said, as reported by Liverpool World:

“Not tactically, it was a bit of both. He missed a lot of pre-season. He is ready for one game a week, maybe 70-90 [minutes]. He played 90 for Argentina and was really tired after 70 so doesn’t have the right build-up to play three games a week, 90 minutes. I was always sure I would take him off after 60 minutes for him to be ready to be back on the pitch on Wednesday and Saturday and I already made one substitution in the first half.

“If I take him off on 60 minutes then I would have to make another one then if I want to make changes on 75 I can do nothing anymore. That combined with the tackle that was a tackle that he felt. I’m not surprised by the fact he felt that tackle, by the way. It was a combination of both. He said it was fine and good enough to go on although he limped a lot. That’s more his mentality that he could actually perform at his best for 15 minutes longer.

“A combination of him being injured, me not wanting to use a second substitution after 60 minutes and us not playing so well, by the way, so bring Dom [Szoboszlai] into the midfield more, players who can attack the box, so a lot of arguments and [it was] partly tactical.”

Arne Slot has been clever with his squad management

Slot has been careful with his players and it appears like he is happy to continue showing a cautious approach.

The Liverpool manager has done the same with new signing Alexander Isak, who did not have a proper season at Newcastle United.

The squad depth that they have at the moment, Slot can afford to do that and still have quality replacements.

Jamie Carragher furious at ‘brain dead’ decision after Liverpool win vs Burnley