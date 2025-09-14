Just In: Midfielder prefers move to Liverpool over Man United

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have joined a growing number of clubs in pursuit of Adam Wharton, the highly rated 21-year-old midfielder currently at Crystal Palace.

Manchester United had long considered Wharton a “dream target,” but recent reports suggest Wharton is leaning toward a move to Anfield, much to the surprise of United boss Ruben Amorim, according to DaveOCKOP.com.

United identified Wharton as a key midfield target after their preferred option, Carlos Baleba, was unavailable because Brighton refused to sell. United scouts believe Wharton has the profile to strengthen their engine room.

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace, however, are standing firm on keeping Wharton for now, no sale has been agreed. For the present, Wharton remains at Selhurst Park.

But now Liverpool have entered the frame. Under manager Arne Slot, the Reds are reported to be keen on Wharton, seeing him as someone who can compete for midfield roles and add calmness to the squad. Wharton is understood to prefer a move to Liverpool over other interested clubs.

Real Madrid are also reportedly monitoring the situation. While interest from prestigious clubs abroad always adds competition, the reports suggest that Wharton sees Anfield as his preferred next destination.

For United, losing ground in this transfer could represent a blow, having earmarked Wharton as a potential cornerstone of their midfield rebuild, United now face competition not just from Premier League rivals but from clubs with stronger recent track records in player development and European visibility (Liverpool, Real Madrid).

Reds have edge over their Premier League rivals

If Wharton is convinced by Liverpool’s project, this could shift leverage away from United in any negotiation.

Liverpool, for their part, seem to be leveraging their recent success and status as defending Premier League champions, if applicable, to attract ambitious young players who believe in their philosophy and pathway.

Wharton preferring Liverpool suggests the club’s pull remains strong, particularly for players assessing their next step.

Man City vs Liverpool: Guardiola has made Arne Slot’s top target his transfer priority