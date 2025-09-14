Michael Dawson slams Leeds forward after Fulham game

Leeds were frustrated to lose at Fulham on Saturday. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Leeds are still yet to pick up a point away from home this season, having fallen to a late 1-0 defeat at Fulham on Saturday. Gabriel Gudmundsson’s 94th minute own goal was the difference between the two teams, in what was a frustrating afternoon for Daniel Farke’s side.

Some of the blame for the result has been laid at the feet of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who signed in the summer as a free agent. The former Everton man, who has yet to score this season, was largely ineffective in west London, before he was replaced by Lukas Nmecha on 69 minutes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin panned for performance against Fulham

Speaking on Soccer Saturday (via Leeds United News), Michael Dawson was asked by host Simon Thomas about Calvert-Lewin’s performance at Craven Cottage, and it’s safe to say that he was not impressed.

“Er, bang average. Bang average. Yeah, very poor. He didn’t get an awful lot of service. Didn’t get a lot of service, don’t get me wrong. He had one opportunity with the header. He hit the target but you’ve got to score. When you’re in the Leeds team, you’re not gonna create loads and loads of chances. When that one chance comes, a header from seven-yards out, you have to take it.

“But, apart from that, didn’t do an awful lot. I mean, the game hasn’t done an awful lot, to be honest.”

It has not been the best start to life at Elland Road for Calvert-Lewin, although it is still very early in his Leeds career. He has time to start performing, but every week that he fails to do so, the pressure will crank up – especially with Nmecha pushing him for the starting striker position in Farke’s line-up.