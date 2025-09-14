Liverpool expect to sign 25-year-old next summer despite interest from Man City and Bayern Munich

Marc Guehi will be a player to watch in 2026. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are very much in the race to sign Marc Guehi, having narrowly missed out on acquiring his services during the summer. However, it will far from straightforward for the Crystal Palace captain to end up at Anfield in 2026.

Guehi is not expected to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park, which would mean that he’d be a free agent next summer. Liverpool are very much aware of this, but so are Man City – who have made him a top target. On top of this, Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest.

Liverpool confident of closing Marc Guehi signing in 2026

Despite this, Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that Liverpool believe they are firm favourites to sign Guehi.

“If Guehi does run down his contract and become a free agent, it could be an open race for him. It will depend on who offers him the best deal, and Liverpool right now are still confident that they can land Guehi if he explores his options as a free agent.

“It does seem Liverpool will wait until next summer to try and push through a deal for Guehi having come so close to signing him in the summer before the deal fell through. There are clubs across Europe looking at Guehi because the chance to sign a proven Premier League player and England international on a free would be a huge coup.

“It’s an open race as things stand, but Liverpool have done some of the hard work already, and they hope that will give them the edge to get a deal over the line.”

It will be very interesting to see where Guehi ends up next summer, providing that he does not sign a contract extension at Crystal Palace in the next nine months.