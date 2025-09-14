Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool in 2026. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

In June, Liverpool lost Trent Alexander-Arnold, and since then, other members of Arne Slot’s squad have been linked with following in his footsteps. Ibrahima Konate is looking increasingly likely to make the move in 2026, and he may not be the only one.

There was significant squad overhaul at Anfield over the summer, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong signed, alongside the departures of Trent, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. And on top of this, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk stayed after signing new contracts.

Real Madrid links to Mohamed Salah addressed

However, there are chances for Salah to leave next summer, especially as Liverpool have taken a strong interest in Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has reacted to interest from Real Madrid, although he does not expect the Egypt international to follow in Trent’s footsteps.

“Real Madrid? Real Madrid are getting linked with everybody. I’d be surprised if Madrid were to make a move for Salah now – maybe at this stage of his career, that opportunity has gone by.

“Mo Salah, just look at his CV. If he does end up doing these two years at Anfield and moving on, he will have a pick of clubs of where he wants to go to, so it’ll be one of those ones. He will probably decide what he wants to do, rather than anybody else.”

It will be interesting to see whether Salah does leave Liverpool in 2026, although that could depend on his form throughout this season. If he leaves, it is much more likely that he ends up in Saudi Arabia compared to Real Madrid, although the La Liga giants are known for targeting market opportunities.