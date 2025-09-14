Pep Guardiola could lose another important player at Man City. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Man City are aiming to bounce back this season after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, but it has been a slow start for Pep Guardiola’s side. They have struggled in spite of Erling Haaland looking back to his best, and there are chances for the Norwegian striker to leave the club next summer.

Haaland is widely regarded as the best striker in world football, but despite signing a new long-term contract at Man City in the last 12 months, there are chances for him to depart to the biggest club in world football: Real Madrid.

Man City desperate to keep Haaland amid Real Madrid interest

Haaland has often been linked with Real Madrid in recent years, and as per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that the La Liga giants are still interested in signing him. Despite this, Man City believe that he will stay for many years to come.

“You wouldn’t have thought so, but there’s always been links with Real Madrid and Haaland. He’s the best striker in the Premier League, his goalscoring record tells you that, and Guardiola does not want to lose him in the middle of this rebuild at Man City.

“They’ve lost some big players already, the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker and others, and he’ll be desperate to keep Haaland as he aims to get this team back to where they were a couple of seasons ago, winning everything on offer.

“It’s no surprise Real Madrid are interested in him, they would love the opportunity to sign Haaland and pair him with Kylian Mbappe. But Man City aren’t going to be entertaining any offers for him and will be confident they can keep hold of the Norwegian.”

It remains to be seen how the situation with Haaland plays out, but considering his long contract, Man City are right to be confident.