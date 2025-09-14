Man City vs Liverpool: Guardiola has made Arne Slot’s top target his transfer priority

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, hugs Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester City have reportedly entered the race to sign Marc Guéhi, the England centre-back currently captaining Crystal Palace, sparking fresh competition with Liverpool.

While the former’s bid or concrete offer hasn’t emerged yet, City are reportedly preparing to rival Liverpool to secure Guéhi’s signature in 2026.

Guéhi nearly joined Liverpool in the recently closed transfer window. The deal had progressed to the medical stage and a fee was agreed. However, Crystal Palace backed out after failing to find a suitable replacement.

Man City enter race to sign Marc Guehi

According to Football Insider, City see Guéhi as a top target and one of the clear contenders for his services. They may pursue a move either when Guéhi becomes available on a free next summer or try to strike a bargain deal earlier.

Having been at Palace since 2021, Guéhi has become a focal point in their defence and was made captain. His performances have also earned him regular call-ups for England.

If City succeed in signing Guéhi, it could strengthen their defence significantly. They have had ample defensive talent, but stability at centre-back is somethat that their team still needs, despite having players like John Stones and Ruben Dias.

Also, competing with Liverpool for a player sends signals about ambition, and in the battle for elite defensive additions, timing and negotiation are crucial.

What next for Marc Guehi?

It all depends on when both City and Liverpool will make their move. Ideally, both of them would like to agree a deal with the defender in January and wait till the summer transfer window to sign him for free.

However, if one of them acts cleverly in the winter transfer window, they could steal the player ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Guéhi has been one of the most consistent performers not only in the Premier League in his position but also for the England national team whenever he has been given the opportunity.

