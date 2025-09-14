Man United battling Real Madrid and PSG for 26-year-old Frenchman

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are among several European giants showing serious interest in signing Dayot Upamecano out of Bayern Munich.

According to Fichajes, the French centre-back’s contract is due to expire in summer 2026, elevating him into a prime target for clubs seeking a top-quality defender.

Upamecano has been a key figure at Bayern since joining from RB Leipzig in 2021. During his time in Munich, he has helped Bayern to win several Bundesliga titles and domestic super cups.

While he has generally been a mainstay, his contract renewal talks have stalled. He reportedly earns around €16 million annually, and has asked for a wage increase in order to sign an extension.

Bayern Munich decision could favour Man United

Bayern, however, seem reluctant to break their existing wage structure. This has left the door open for other clubs interested in signing him.

Manchester United are not alone. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be in the race to sign Upamecano.

Real Madrid are looking for defensive reinforcements, especially if there are outgoing players in the defensive unit. Upamecano represents a compelling option given his of experience and quality.

PSG are also in the race to sign the French defender. They likely see him as someone who could fit into their defense alongside existing leaders.

Red Devils are looking for more defensive depth

If United are serious, they may look to negotiate a pre-contract with Upamecano starting in January 2026, so that he can join on a free summer move.

Even though United may wish to sign him, Real Madrid or PSG may hold more allure in terms of Champions League success, prestige, or even domestic advantage depending on league competition.

Convincing Upamecano to select United over these clubs, assuming he has serious offers, could be challenging.

