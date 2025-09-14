Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Man United are planning to sign a new midfielder in 2026, having failed to bring in Carlos Baleba from Brighton during this summer’s transfer window. He’s still on their list, but he’s since been joined by another Premier League star: Elliot Anderson.

Anderson has had a fantastic start to the new season, and that saw him rewarded with his first appearances for England – which were very encouraging. And because of this, Man United have taken notice of the Nottingham Forest man.

Nottingham Forest have no plans to sell to Man United

However, it will not be easy for any deal to be done in 2026, as Pete O’Rourke has stated (via Football Insider). Nottingham Forest have no plans to sell, while Anderson himself is unlikely to be pushing for a move.

“It’s another difficult deal, but I’m not surprised Man United have been looking at Anderson. Now that he’s broken into the England squad, his profile is only going to get bigger. He was sold for £35m, and the way he’s going right now, if he continues to impress for club and country in the next 12 months, you’ll see his price double at least. He’s on a long-term contract at the City Ground until 2029, so Forest are under no pressure to sell.

“He’s on the radar of a lot of clubs, but I don’t think there’s anything imminent on his future. Forest will be more than content to keep him, and the player is happy there and happy to stay with the way things are working out for him at Forest. I don’t expect he’ll be planning to move on any time soon as things stand.”

It remains to be seen how the situation with Anderson developing in the lead-up to next summer, but for now, Nottingham Forest will be content with having his services.