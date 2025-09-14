Man United midfielder wants Real Madrid move after green light from Xabi Alonso

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has once again become the subject of transfer chatter, with reports suggesting he would immediately leave Old Trafford for Real Madrid if a suitable offer arises in the January window.

The interest from Los Blancos seems serious, although several hurdles remain before any move could be finalised.

Mainoo told the club in the summer transfer window that he wants a loan move away from Old Trafford in order to continue his development.

Kobbiee Mainoo wants Man United exit

The England international midfielder has been a benchwarmer at Old Trafford this season and his limited playing time is not going down well with him.

He has played only 45 minutes in the league and has been deployed sparingly by manager Ruben Amorim.

Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims that Real Madrid have made enquiries about Mainoo, and that he remains on their radar for a mid-season move.

The reports suggest that Mainoo would be willing to leave if Madrid make a formal offer, especially if his situation at United does not improve by then.

Mainoo has attracted interest from top clubs

Besides Madrid, Napoli have shown renewed interest in Mainoo. Reports suggest they could revive their earlier attempt for a loan deal in the next window, should United remain open to letting him go for the right terms.

There is also speculation that other clubs might monitor his situation if his game time under Amorim fails to increase.

Although Xabi Alonso is open to the signing of the United midfielder, it depends on the future of midfielder Dani Ceballos at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It is becoming increasingly likely that Mainoo could consider the option of leaving the Red Devils in the near future.

Report: Man United eye January move for position that has caused Amorim a massive headache