Premier League defender could consider exit if Newcastle United try to sign him

Newcastle United are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Football Insider.

The Magpies see him as a key target as they look to strengthen their defense after cooling interest in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi.

The defender himself, as per the report, would be interested in a move to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United if they move ahead with their interest in signing him.

The Dutchman is looking to join a club with the ambition of playing Champions League football.

The Magpies can offer him that as they are currently a part of Europe’s elite competition.

Brighton defender is open to Newcastle United move

Sources say that van Hecke may find this aspect tempting, especially as his Brighton deal enters its final two years.

At just 25 years old, van Hecke has developed into a mainstay in Brighton’s backline, earning praise for his composure and consistency.

His performances have not only improved Brighton’s defensive stability but have also caught the notice of top-flight clubs looking to upgrade in central defense.

With his contract at the Amex Stadium running until 2027, there is growing speculation that Brighton will attempt to negotiate a new deal. However, the defender’s value has risen sharply, making a move more likely if a top club comes calling.

Jan Paul van Hecke could suit the Magpies

Newcastle, under manager Howe, have identified the centre-back position as one of the areas needing reinforcement, particularly given their recent heavy investment in attack and midfield.

Brighton will be reluctant to let go of a defender who has become central to their defensive structure unless they feel adequately compensated. With van Hecke’s value increasing, their asking price is likely to reflect not just his ability, but also his potential.

Newcastle’s current options at the centre-back position are Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schär, and Dan Burn. The arrival of a player like van Hecke will add more depth and quality.

The Magpies could face competition from Liverpool to sign the Dutchman.

