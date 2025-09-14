Report: Newcastle United had the opportunity to sign versatile Man City star this summer

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester City recently considered a player-swap deal with Newcastle United involving Tino Livramento, as the Citizens search for a long-term replacement at right-back.

According to TBR Football‘s Graeme Bailey, the Magpies were presented an opportunity to sign Rico Lewis from Manchester City in a swap deal involving Livramento.

Since the departures of key full-backs such as João Cancelo and Kyle Walker, City have had to adapt.

Pep Guardiola has played players out of position in the right-back position. Even right now, the club’s starting right-back is Matheus Nunes, a player who is naturally a midfielder is now being used in the right-back position.

Man City could have sold Rico Lewis in a swap deal

Rico Lewis, the young academy graduate, has increasingly featured, sometimes in unconventional roles, sometimes at full-back, sometimes in the midfield, but doubts remain whether he can be City’s long-term first choice in such a high-pressure position.

Livramento has emerged as one of Newcastle United’s most promising full-backs. A former Chelsea academy player who later moved to Southampton, he joined Newcastle in summer 2023.

At Newcastle he has made over 60 Premier League appearances, showing both defensive solidity and attacking promise. His contract runs until 2028, but Newcastle are reportedly preparing an improved deal to secure his future amid growing interest.

Newcastle United are delighted to keep Livramento

While both the clubs were involved in talks regarding a swap deal, ultimately the deal did not materialise and both the players stayed at their respective clubs.

Since then, Lewis has signed a new long term deal at the Etihad Stadium, a deal that will keep him at the club till 2030.

On the other hand, Livramento stayed at St. James’ Park and continues to be Newcastle’s crucial member of the starting line up.

It remains to be seen if Guardiola and his management will reignite interest in the Newcastle United star. Given his quality and performances, it could become an option for City in the near future.

