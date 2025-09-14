Report: Real Madrid ready to raid Chelsea for star midfielder

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez has emerged as one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe, and reports suggest that Real Madrid under new coach Xabi Alonso are seriously considering making a move for the Argentine.

After joining the Blues from Benfica, Fernandez has become a crucial member of the Chelsea squad.

The World Cup winning midfielder has taken his game to the next level, particularly under manager Enzo Maresca.

Enzo Fernandez to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid?

According to Defensa Central, the Blues could lose their star midfielder to Real Madrid if they receive a sanction from the FA.

The Premier League giants have been accused of 74 severe charges which could lead to a hefty fine from the FA.

Chelsea are confident that they would not be forced to sell their key player but in the worst case scenario, if the Blues are hit with a heavy financial punishment, that could give Real Madrid the opportunity to test the waters to sign Fernandez.

Chelsea, for their part, appear resolute. The club has publicly stated that Fernández is not for sale, and they see him as a central part of their project. Moreover, his contract runs through to 2032, which gives Chelsea leverage in any negotiations.

Fernandez offers a mix of defensive discipline and forward thrust. He can press, distribute, and link play. For Madrid, which under past management sometimes lacked consistency or control in the engine room, he could provide stability and energy.

Fernandez has become a crucial player for the Blues

Under Maresca, Fernandez has shown he can adapt to different midfield roles, deeper, controlling phases, more forward-oriented, pressing in transitions, sometimes acting as an attacking link.

That versatility is a plus for a manager like Alonso who appears to be experimenting with systems and personnel early in his Real Madrid tenure.

If Chelsea remain firm on valuation, Madrid must be ready to pay well above the norm for a midfielder. The reported €120 million price tag would require Madrid to balance finances, possibly through outgoing players.

