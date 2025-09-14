Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin during the Championship Play-Off Final. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are already thinking about possible transfers for 2026, despite the transfer window having only just closed. And one area that there are plans to address is depth in defence.

Over the summer, Tottenham signed centre-backs Kota Takai and Kevin Danso, who was on loan during the second half of last season. Curiously, there was no full-back depth added, despite Thomas Frank only having Pedro Porro, Djed Spence and Destiny Udogie as realistic options for the two positions.

Spence can cover on both flanks, but he is more natural on the right. As such, there is scope for a left-back to be added, and Tottenham have lined up a familiar face.

Tottenham exploring move for Dennis Cirkin

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has confirmed reports that Tottenham are eyeing a move for Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin. The 23-year-old had come through the ranks in north London before leaving in 2021.

“It’s a bit of a surprise link this one as well, with Sunderland’s Cirkin. He came through the ranks at Tottenham before going away to Sunderland and making a name for himself. He’s a good player, there’s no getting away from that, but whether he’d be a regular starter if Tottenham were to move for him, I’m not too sure.

“He would provide a boost to their homegrown quota, and they have had a few issues with that homegrown quota for their Champions League squad this year. So the deal could make sense if they want to bring him in to boost that. And he definitely would provide cover for left-back if Tottenham were to make a move for him.”

Cirkin has yet to feature for Sunderland this season as he is nursing his way back from an injury. Tottenham could keep an eye on his performances when he does return to action, and if he impresses, it would increase the likelihood of a move being made.