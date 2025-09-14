West Ham have had a very tough few weeks. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham may have signed Callum Wilson, but there is still a desire for a new striker to be added when the transfer window re-opens in 2026. However, one of their leading targets is no longer an option, as he has sealed a transfer elsewhere.

Following the arrival of Wilson, West Ham manager Graham Potter now has him and Niclas Fullkrug as number nine options, while Jarrod Bowen can also operate there when necessary. However, there are concerns about both strikers, given that they are 33 and 32 respectively – and this has led to long-term targets being drawn up.

West Ham wanted Emmanuel Emegha before Chelsea move

And according to Graeme Bailey (via Hammers News), one of those was Emmanuel Emegha, who was a standout performer for Strasbourg last season. However, it was confirmed earlier this week that Chelsea have reached an agreement to bring the 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge from next summer onwards.

Emegha, who has been likened to new Liverpool striker Alexander Isak, scored 14 goals in just 23 Ligue 1 starts last season, and that saw him attract attention from a number of clubs, including West Ham. However, Chelsea’s connections with Strasbourg meant that they were always favourites to get him, which they have now done.

This news means that it is back to the drawing board for West Ham’s sporting department, who will be determined to sign a younger striker option in 2026. There will be targets that become known in the lead-up to next year’s summer transfer window, but for now, the process of searching for them will begin again.

For now, there will be focus on how Fullkrug and Wilson get on this season. So far, only the latter has found the back of the net, doing so in the 3-0 victory away at Nottingham Forest two weeks ago.