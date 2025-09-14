Graham Potter is under severe pressure at West Ham. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to London rivals Tottenham has increased the pressure on West Ham manager Graham Potter, who is looking increasingly likely to be relieved of his duties.

It has been a dismal start to the new season for West Ham, aside from a shock 3-0 victory at Nottingham Forest two weeks ago. There was already pressure on Potter coming into the campaign, but that has increase tenfold after crushing defeats to Sunderland, Chelsea and Tottenham.

And if Potter were to be let go in the coming weeks, arrangements are already being made to appoint his successor.

West Ham want Nuno Espirito Santo to replace Graham Potter

According to Alan Nixon (via Hammers News), West Ham are interested in moving for Nuno Espirito Santo if they part ways with Graham Potter. Club owner David Sullivan is said to be an admirer of the Portuguese manager, who was recently sacked by Nottingham Forest in surprising circumstances.

Nuno’s availability is believed to have made Potter’s position at the London Stadium even more untenable, and that would have only got worse with the defeat to Tottenham in the derby on Saturday.

It would be no surprise to see Potter leave West Ham in the coming weeks, as it does not appear to be working out for him there. And as far as replacements go, Nuno would be an excellent one, and he has shown during spells at Wolves and Nottingham Forest that he is capable of steadying the ship.

For now, it remains to be seen what happens with Potter at West Ham. At this stage, it does not appear that he will be relieved of his duties before next weekend’s home match against Crystal Palace, but a defeat there could be enough for him to go.