The reason why Alexander Isak is out of the Liverpool squad to face Burnley

Alexander Isak at Liverpool. (Photo via Liverpool website)

As Liverpool travelled to Burnley, fans were puzzled to see Alexander Isak absent from the matchday squad.

The decision by head coach Arne Slot was not made lightly, and in fact, it reflects a considered approach.

Examining what’s been said and reported, it’s clear that Slot, and the Liverpool coaching staff, see Isak as a high-potential signing who must be introduced carefully, not rushed into action before he’s fully ready.

Alexander Isak lacks match fitness

It has emerged that fitness was the primary reason behind Isak’s omission. He joined Liverpool on deadline day and much of his pre-season preparation was complicated by the timing, both because of the transfer process itself and the need to catch up.

Although the fans had an idea that Isak would not start the match for the Reds but they though he would at least play some part later in the match but Slot has made it clear that the striker is not ready.

“Not today. As everybody knew, he didn’t have any team training at Newcastle,” the Liverpool head coach told Sky Sports ahead of the game as reported by Liverpool.com.

“He went to the national team and only played for 15, 20 minutes. We think with a week where we play three games in seven days, this is the best lead up for him to be available against Atletico Madrid.”

Slot added:

“What I can say is that in pre-season after one or two weeks you play your first 45 to 60 minutes and you build that up gradually.

“But that you do with proper training sessions during the week. Now we hardly have any proper training sessions with the team because we play three games in seven days.

“So where would he be? Second, third week of pre-season now I would say. So, hopefully able to play during the week [for] 45 minutes or more but then two days later we play Everton again, so it’s going to be interesting for performance staff, us to get the best out of him from the star but also keep him available until the end.”

Arne Slot’s cautious approach makes sense

It feels like the right decision from Slot to give Isak more time to gain fitness and get in better shape ahead of his debut for the club.

The Reds are flying in the Premier League with three wins from their first three games and they do not have an urgent need to start Isak at the moment.

Hugo Ekitike, the club’s other big money summer signing, has started well for the club and with two goals in his three Premier League games, he provides Slot another option to field in attack.

If Isak is carefully managed, understands the intensity of Liverpool’s demands, and is eased in responsibly, the likelihood is that he will deliver the quality that made Liverpool spend big for him.

Just In: Midfielder prefers move to Liverpool over Man United