27-year-old winger open to Leeds United transfer in January

Fulham winger Harry Wilson came close to joining Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

The Wales international player was linked with a move away from Fulham with Marco Silva making new signings to strengthen his attacking options.

The newly promoted side were looking to sign Wilson but the 27-year-old’s move to Elland Road did not materialise on Deadline Day.

Wilson may be on the move again. With Fulham’s forward line growing deeper and contract uncertainty looming, the 27-year-old winger has opened the door to a potential switch to Leeds United come January.

Fulham could consider January sale of Harry Wilson

With that ticking clock, the risk for Fulham is clear, lose him for free if no agreement is reached.

According to Football Insider, Fulham could look to cash in at the next transfer window rather than letting him depart without compensation.

Fulham’s recent signings have increased competition. The addition of Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin, has added depth to the squad. While Wilson featured in recent matches, including being brought into the starting XI against Leeds, his place looks less secure as others push for minutes.

Leeds, meanwhile, remain keen. Their missed opportunities during the summer window, when they failed to land Wilson or Manor Solomon, left the club’s attack looking short of firepower.

Leeds United are waiting for Wilson

The biggest motivation behind Wilson willing to leave Fulham in the January transfer window, possibly to join Leeds United, is because he is looking for more playing time so that he could be in the best possible shape for the 2026 FIFA World Cup if Wales manage to qualify for the tournament.

It’s believed that Leeds will re-ignite their interest in the January winter window. Key to their case, if Wilson’s minutes reduce at Fulham, he may be more open to a move, especially to a club where first-team football seems achievable.

