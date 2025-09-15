Leandro Trossard is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have struggled to offload players in recent years, so there will be a desire to improve in this regard during the 2026 transfer windows. And one player that could be on the move at this time is Leandro Trossard.

Trossard attracted a lot of interest over the summer, with Besiktas being the most recent club to consider a move. However, nothing materialised, although that may not be the case when the transfer window re-opens for business.

Arsenal open to selling Leandro Trossard in 2026

Speaking to Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Arsenal would be willing to sell Leandro Trossard in 2026, as long as their asking price is met.

“Trossard is an important part of the first-team squad. He comes in and does a good job whenever he’s called upon, and he probably goes under the radar in terms of what he brings to the team when he does play. I think you need people like that in the squad.

“There’s always going to be interest in taking him away even after this new contract, and from what I hear, they’d be prepared to let Trossard leave if they right offer came in. Whether it happens in January or next summer, they can sell him for a good price and then bring in somebody else to replace him.

“Depth is going to be so important for Arsenal, it can be the difference in their ambitions to win titles, and it’s going to be a key focus for them. But that doesn’t just mean bringing in new players, they’re going to look to refresh their current options too with new faces and that can make a big difference. That means letting players like Trossard and a couple of others leave the club.”

It will be interesting to see what happens with Trossard in 2026, but if his prominence at Arsenal continues to wain, it would be no surprise to see him move on.