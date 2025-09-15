“I never doubted” – Chelsea transfer target reacts to summer interest

Fermin Lopez chose not to to join Chelsea in the summer. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Chelsea did a lot of business during the summer transfer window, but one player that did not join Enzo Maresca’s squad was Fermin Lopez. The Barcelona midfielder was strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but in the end, he chose to remain at his boyhood club.

Chelsea made an offer late in the summer for Lopez that was thrown out by Barcelona, but a deal could have been done if the player expressed his desire to join the Premier League giants. However, he failed to do so.

Despite this failed attempt, Chelsea are said to still be interested in Lopez, although any efforts made in January are likely to fall short too.

Fermin Lopez reiterates Barcelona desire amid Chelsea interest

Speaking after Barcelona’s 6-0 victory over Valencia on Sunday, a match in which he scored twice, Lopez made it clear that he has always wanted to stay at the La Liga giants despite the interest shown in him from Chelsea, as per Football España.

“I have always wanted to be here and I will fight to be here for many years. The message from the manager is the same as last year: keep moving forward with intensity and humility. We’re on the right path and we must continue like this.

“I never doubted being here. There was always speculation over my future at Barcelona. All of that is part of football. I was very calm about it all and I’m very happy to be here.”

It appears that Chelsea will have to look elsewhere in their efforts to sign a new attacking midfielder, which are likely to re-explore in 2026 after failed bids for Xavi Simons and Lopez. It remains to be seen who is lined up by Stamford Bridge bosses.