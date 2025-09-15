Crystal Palace tell Liverpool how much signing Marc Guehi in January would cost them

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have raised eyebrows with the asking price they’ve attached to defender and club captain Marc Guéhi.

The Eagles stopped the England international from joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window, knowing that next summer, the defender will become a free agent.

They could lose him for free next year but Palace could still decide to cash in on the defender in the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace ready to let Liverpool target leave

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Palace might let Guéhi go in January, but only for what many would call an extraordinary cut-price, around €20 million (£17 million) despite his contract still running until mid-2026.

That figure is dramatic, especially compared to the £35m offer the defending Premier League champions made in the summer transfer window.

Over the summer, Liverpool got very close to signing Guéhi. A £35 million offer was accepted by Palace, the player underwent a medical, and all seemed agreed. But in the final hours of the transfer window, the deal was pulled.

Palace were unable to secure an adequate replacement, despite lining up Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse, to fill the void that losing their captain would leave.

Should Arne Slot sign Guehi in January?

Liverpool are now weighing their options carefully. They could revisit offers in January or delay until Guéhi is a free agent in summer 2026.

It all depends on the form, fitness and performances of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate till the January transfer window.

At the moment, with the Reds having Joe Gomez as back-up, they are in no desperate need to sign Guéhi in January but it could all change in a few month’s time depending on the demands of the team and the manager.

