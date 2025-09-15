Decision taken: Derby defeat seals the fate of Man United manager Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s dismal start to the 2025/26 Premier League season reached unwanted milestones after their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The loss left United with just four points from four games, matching their worst ever start to a league campaign, a dreadful record that last stood in the 1992/93 season.

It appears like even after making new signings in the summer transfer window, manager Ruben Amorim has failed to turnaround the fortunes of the club.

While clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have significantly improved, United have struggled to match them and fallen behind in terms of quality and performances.

Man United have complete faith in Ruben Amorim

Despite growing criticism from fans, pundits and the media, report from Manchester Evening News indicates that the club’s hierarchy, including INEOS, which holds the sporting control, still maintains faith in Amorim’s long-term vision.

Amorim himself has been unflinching in defending his methodology. Following the City loss, he reiterated that he won’t abandon his preferred 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 style, emphasising that any change in philosophy would require changing him as manager rather than altering the system he believes in.

While Amorim has backing at the top, the pressure is real. The poor results, especially versus rivals and in high-profile fixtures, have exposed flaws in squad depth, defensive frailties, and perhaps a lack of adaptability to the Premier League’s demands.

Criticism is growing on the Portuguese manager

Pundits and former players have raised concerns. One criticism is that United are too predictable under Amorim, opponents know what to expect from their formation and pressing schemes, and exploit them.

Likewise, the tendency of some new signings to struggle to adapt to the manager’s system has been mentioned.

From Amorim’s side, there is acknowledgement of the scale of the challenge, implementing his style, integrating new players, trying to improve morale and performance while under scrutiny. He accepts that results are not reflecting effort or some of the underlying progress.

