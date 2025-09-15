Jude Bellingham has not played for club or country this season, but that will soon change. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

England have made a flawless start to 2026 World Cup qualifying, and they have now been handed a further boost with the return of Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, who is undoubtedly one of England’s star players, has only played in one of their five World Cup qualifying matches thus far, that being the 1-0 away victory against Andorra in June. He has been out of action since mid-July, having undergone surgery on a shoulder injury that had been plaguing him since his first few months at Real Madrid.

Initially, the plan had been for Bellingham, who has been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or award, to be out of for three months, which would have meant a return in October. However, he has recovered well ahead of schedule.

Real Madrid confirm Jude Bellingham return

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has named his matchday squad for their Champions League opener against Marseille on Tuesday, and included is Bellingham. The 22-year-old has received the medical green light to make his return to action for the La Liga giants, meaning that he could be involved at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite this, it is unlikely that Bellingham will be able to start matches for the next few weeks, which also makes it difficult for him to be included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the upcoming matches against Wales (friendly) and Latvia (World Cup qualifier). Real Madrid may also ask that their player is left out to ensure that he does not risk another injury.

The key for Bellingham will be working his way back to full fitness over the coming weeks, and at the very least, he should be included in the England squad for their final World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania in November.