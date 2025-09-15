Just In: Liverpool looking to beat Man United to the signing of 21-year-old in January

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to IndyKaila News, Liverpool are preparing serious advances to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old Cameroonian, who has drawn eyes across the Premier League following standout performances, had already been linked with Manchester United, but now Liverpool seem ready to test Brighton’s resolve midway through the season.

The reported interest from Liverpool isn’t entirely new. Earlier in the summer, outlets such as RousingTheKop reported that while Liverpool admired Baleba, they were unlikely to push hard for him during that window, partly because Brighton had made clear they weren’t inclined to sell.

Liverpool join Man United in Carlos Baleba race

Now, however, the dynamics may be shifting. Baleba’s value, form, and Brighton’s stance suggest the January window may offer a more realistic opportunity for clubs like Liverpool to test waters.

Brighton’s owner Tony Bloom, and manager Fabian Hurzeler, have been firm in recent months that Baleba is not for sale, valuing him highly. United’s attempts in the summer reportedly met resistance, particularly over Brighton’s valuation at or above £100 million.

The Seagulls’ policy in similar situations (e.g. past departures of stars) has often been to demand record fees or retain the player rather than sell prematurely.

Reds could have advantage in signing Brighton star

It could all change in the near future as interest from Liverpool is likely to turn the player’s head.

Baleba was even open to the idea of joining Man United in the summer transfer window but he was met with resistance from his club and rather than agitating for a move away, he patiently waited.

The young, versatile midfielder could finally get his opportunity of a big move with Liverpool looking to seal his signature in January.

