Leicester open to selling first-team player for €10m in January

Wout Faes celebrates scoring for Leicester. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Over the summer, Leicester lost a number of players from the relegated Premier League squad, but Wout Faes was someone that stayed. Efforts were made for him to depart after three years at the King Power Stadium, but in the end, there was no agreement reached with Serie A side Lazio.

On the whole, Faes has had a difficult time of things at Leicester, and things recently got worse as he came for criticism over his place in the Belgian national team. On top of this, he has yet to start any matches in the Championship, with his only appearance in the line-up being in the Carabao Cup defeat to Huddersfield.

Faes arrived at Leicester with much promise, but now, he is heading towards a low-key end to his time at the Championship club.

Leicester want €10m to sell Wout Faes to Lazio

According to Il Messaggero (via Sport Witness), Lazio tried to sign Faes during the summer transfer window, but a deal could not be completed. Despite this, they are still planning on reaching an agreement with Leicester, which they want to do in January.

As per the report, Leicester are prepared to accept €10m in order to get Faes off their books. They are keen to part ways with the Belgium international, but doing so could be difficult as Lazio would require him to take a pay cut in order to be able to join them when the transfer window re-opens for business in January.

It remains to be seen whether Faes does leave Leicester in January, but it does appear that he is not counted on by Cifuentes. It would probably be suitable for all parties if a deal were to be struck sooner rather than later.