Liverpool did a lot of business during the summer transfer window, and there could have been further deals done – both arrivals and exits. One of the players that could have departed Anfield – but didn’t – was Andy Robertson, who has been replaced by Milos Kerkez as Arne Slot’s starting left-back.

During the summer, Robertson emerged as a leading target for Atletico Madrid, but in the end, a deal was ruled out by all parties. And the Scotland international has now opened up on that episode.

Andy Robertson opens up on Atletico Madrid transfer links

Speaking to The Herald, Robertson revealed that he had considered a move away from Liverpool during the summer transfer window, although it was not something that he actively sought to happen.

“Maybe at one point (I thought about leaving). I do want to play games and be the starting left-back and I have got to keep pushing to try to produce the levels I know I can do. The international break was good for me as I was able to get two 90 minutes, get that match fitness and two really good results for Scotland and I took a lot of confidence from that.”

It was good for Liverpool that Robertson stayed, as matches such as the weekend win at Burnley showed how important he still is at Anfield. He may no longer be the number one option at left-back, but he will have a big part to play across all competitions throughout the season.

Robertson may end up leaving Liverpool next summer when his contract runs out, but for now, he will remain as part of Arne Slot’s squad. He will be hoping for further honours before he does leave Anfield, whenever that may be.