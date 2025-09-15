Luke Shaw names the Man United summer signing who has impressed him the most

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has singled out new signing Senne Lammens as a player who has already caught the eye in training sessions at Carrington.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Shaw was full of praise for the Belgian goalkeeper, who joined United from Royal Antwerp earlier this summer.

“I think us as players, it’s really important to help settle in new players. He’s been really good. He’s trained a couple of days, looks really sharp. I’ve been really impressed with him. That’s good, it’s always good to have new additions, and I’m really looking forward to playing with him,” Shaw said.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper was signed for a fee in the region of £18 million after an impressive season in Belgium, where he made 41 appearances for Antwerp and registered seven clean sheets.

United conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season, the joint-highest among the top half of the table, and improving defensive solidity has been a priority under manager Rúben Amorim.

Lammens’ signing is seen as an important step towards adding competition and raising standards.

Lammens will be the back-up option at Man United

Although Shaw has praised the Belgian’s sharpness in training, Lammens is not expected to become an immediate starter. Amorim is likely to integrate him gradually, with Bayındır currently occupying the first-choice role.

Sources around the club suggest that Lammens could be eased into the side through cup fixtures or lower-pressure league games, before being considered for bigger occasions.

Much will depend on how quickly Lammens adapts to English football. While his talent and shot-stopping ability are clear, Premier League intensity is a different ball game.

Shaw’s public endorsement indicates that the early signs are positive, but the true test will come when Lammens is given competitive minutes.

