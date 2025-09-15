Denzel Dumfries could be heading to the Premier League soon. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Man United are already thinking about possible transfer targets for 2026, and one of them could be stolen from under the noses of Man City.

Denzel Dumfries has been confirmed to be on Man City’s radar, but he is also attracting interest from neighbours Man United. And the two clubs are currently on course to go face-to-face for his signature, although the Old Trafford side could have a slight edge.

Man United receive possible advantage in Denzel Dumfries race

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Man City may not be totally convinced about Dumfries due to his age, which would open the door for Man United to swoop in.

“City are looking at Dumfries and Man United have been strongly linked with him over the years, but he’s remained at Inter Milan. He is a top player, he’s proven that at the highest level for club and country, but he’s 29 now and that might be a concern for Man City about his age.

“He’s a top player, a real attacking full-back who is probably better going forward than he is defensively, and he would be a good fit for Man City. Dumfries would tick a lot of boxes for them and would be perfect for the Premier League, he’s got great power and pace and an eye for goal as well.

“He’s under contract until 2028, so it would take a decent fee to get him out, but he has admitted he would be open to a move to the Premier League, so that will be seen as a ‘come and get me’ plea. The only concern for Man City would be his age, so if they decide that’s an issue then maybe it will leave the door open for somebody else like Man United to swoop in.”

It remains to be seen whether Dumfries does make a move to the Premier League in 2026 – if so, Manchester appears to be his most likely destination.