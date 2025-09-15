Manager sacked this year tipped to replace Ruben Amorim at Man United

Manchester United have made their worst start to a Premier League season since 1992-93.
With just four points from their first four matches of the season, questions are being asked about Ruben Amorim’s future.
The Portuguese manager was given the backing from the owners of the club to spend money this summer.
Amorim strengthened his squad with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens.
Although there are holes in their midfield but Amorim did not make a single signing in that position and perhaps that could be the reason why his team is struggling so much at the moment.
Man United were beaten convincingly by Man City
Their latest defeat came against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, and while the 3-0 score line is indeed embarrassing for United, the manner in which they were beaten is something that should worry the fans and the owners.
Former Premier League striker Charlie Austin has suggested that Zinedine Zidane is the right man for the job at Old Trafford.
Surprisingly, he also mentioned Sean Dyche, who was sacked by Everton earlier this year, as the manager who could provide stability to the struggling team.
“I think he’s got to go, if it’s my decision, I’m going after Zinedine Zidane,” he said, as reported by Express.
“Ultimately, there are a different set of managers that you’ve got to be looking at, because the situation Manchester United are in, I would take Zidane but is he the right man for the job and how we see them, probably not.
“In my honest opinion, you have to look at the job Sean Dyche did at Burnley, what he did at Everton. For me, he stabilised the club, at least he’s going to put structure in there.
“Zidane is the top of the tree for me, but what the club needs now is structure because that is something they do not have. I know Manchester United fans will look at me saying, ‘he said Sean Dyche’, no, they need structure [and] that is a man who will come in and make the team a lot better than what we are all seeing.”
Amorim’s job at Old Trafford is in serious trouble
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Amorim at Man United but with every passing week, his job is getting even more difficult.
His team has failed to produce results and the manager is not willing to change his philosophy.
Next week’s fixture against Chelsea at Old Trafford has become even more crucial for the Red Devils now and if they lose that match, Amorim could soon be heading out of the club.
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is another name that is being linked with the United job amid the uncertainty surrounding Amorim.
Ruben Amorim sends warning to Man United owners after derby defeat
The article provides a clear and insightful analysis of Manchester Uniteds current struggles, making me wonder if Zidane or Dyche are truly the right fits. The speculation around Ruben Amorims future adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding drama at Old Trafford.
If Ruben A still insist or do not want to change the formation of play of his choice which was found to be unsuccessfully with most players can’t adapt to it , so now if he is still stubborn with his formationof play , the the chnge is he should be replaced or sack.
just sack him now , he is as stubborn as a mule with his failed back 3 system that make goalkeepers stupid yesterday man. city were made to look supernatural with that stupid Bach 3 system
Ruben Amorim should be sack,is not the man of the job, Simple
It was evident from day one that he was to fail to get the best out of the lads at the club! I did mentioned the likes of slot at Liverpool, who didn’t get to the market for prayers and transformed the club to the extent of winning the premier League! Manchester United has talented young prayers from the academy and it would be prudent to get them to senior team than selling and buying expensive ones who have even failed to give the best. A good manager doesn’t require any transfer season to transform a team, but to mend those areas which were shaky and move on other than wanting to offload everyone at the club. Let’s get xavi and the kids will pray with joy and we’ll be praying champions League next year.
mainoo provided yesterday as a substitute what an class act he is , Amorim like Ten Hag will always pick their favourites first before FORM ( augarte and mount are his favourites no matter how bad they play) united must never sell our future superstar in Mainoo but rather Sack Amorim today and also get rid of both Sancho and Rashford who are Toxic,