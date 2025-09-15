Manager sacked this year tipped to replace Ruben Amorim at Man United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have made their worst start to a Premier League season since 1992-93.

With just four points from their first four matches of the season, questions are being asked about Ruben Amorim’s future.

The Portuguese manager was given the backing from the owners of the club to spend money this summer.

Amorim strengthened his squad with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens.

Although there are holes in their midfield but Amorim did not make a single signing in that position and perhaps that could be the reason why his team is struggling so much at the moment.

Man United were beaten convincingly by Man City

Their latest defeat came against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, and while the 3-0 score line is indeed embarrassing for United, the manner in which they were beaten is something that should worry the fans and the owners.

Former Premier League striker Charlie Austin has suggested that Zinedine Zidane is the right man for the job at Old Trafford.

Surprisingly, he also mentioned Sean Dyche, who was sacked by Everton earlier this year, as the manager who could provide stability to the struggling team.

“I think he’s got to go, if it’s my decision, I’m going after Zinedine Zidane,” he said, as reported by Express.

“Ultimately, there are a different set of managers that you’ve got to be looking at, because the situation Manchester United are in, I would take Zidane but is he the right man for the job and how we see them, probably not.

“In my honest opinion, you have to look at the job Sean Dyche did at Burnley, what he did at Everton. For me, he stabilised the club, at least he’s going to put structure in there.

“Zidane is the top of the tree for me, but what the club needs now is structure because that is something they do not have. I know Manchester United fans will look at me saying, ‘he said Sean Dyche’, no, they need structure [and] that is a man who will come in and make the team a lot better than what we are all seeing.”

Amorim’s job at Old Trafford is in serious trouble

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Amorim at Man United but with every passing week, his job is getting even more difficult.

His team has failed to produce results and the manager is not willing to change his philosophy.

Next week’s fixture against Chelsea at Old Trafford has become even more crucial for the Red Devils now and if they lose that match, Amorim could soon be heading out of the club.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is another name that is being linked with the United job amid the uncertainty surrounding Amorim.

Ruben Amorim sends warning to Man United owners after derby defeat