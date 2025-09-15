Newcastle United hero could complete exit in next 24 hours

(Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles could be set to leave the club in what would be considered a shock move, according to Daily Mail.

Interest has come from Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, who are exploring a potential deal to bring the 31-year-old centre-back in within the next 24 hours.

Although the Premier League’s window for incoming transfers is now shut, several leagues elsewhere, most notably Turkey, remain open for foreign signings, in Turkey.

This timing has ignited speculation that Newcastle may be preparing to accept an offer from Trabzonspor for Lascelles.

Eddie Howe could sell one of his experienced players

A number of factors make Lascelles’s departure possible. He is now in the final year of his contract with Newcastle, reducing his bargaining power and giving the club one last opportunity to recoup a decent fee rather than risk losing him for nothing.

On top of that, Lascelles has fallen down the pecking order ever since returning from an ACL injury.

The arrival of Malick Thiaw has pushed him further down in the hierarchy; he is now reportedly behind fellow centre-backs Burn, Schar, Botman, and Thiaw in Newcastle’s defensive plans.

Moreover, Lascelles has not featured for Newcastle since their 4-3 victory over West Ham in March, his last appearance before the injury layoff.

Although he remains something a key member of the squad in terms of leadership and presence behind the scenes, respected among teammates and supporters alike, his hopes for regular playing time appear increasingly slim.

Jamaal Lascelles to leave Newcastle United?

From Newcastle’s point of view, a deal with Trabzonspor might make sense, rather than letting Lascelles see out the remaining year of his contract with minimal involvement, they could generate some transfer income.

For Lascelles himself, a move likely promises more regular appearances and the chance to re-establish himself as a key defender elsewhere.

Whether the deal will go through depends on agreement between clubs and the willingness of both Lascelles and Newcastle to sanction the move.

