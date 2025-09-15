‘He can improve in a lot’ – Ruben Amorim sends subtle message to Man United star

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has sent a clear message to young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, insisting that while he has huge faith in the academy graduate, the midfielder is still far from the finished article.

Amorim’s remarks come amid growing debate about Mainoo’s role in United’s squad this season.

Speaking to the media, Amorim said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“Like a lot of guys, he wants to play more. I believe a lot in Kobbie, but some of you think that Kobbie Mainoo is already done. I think he can do so much better. He can improve in a lot. I really believe in Kobbie but I want more.”

Mainoo has seen little playing time this season under Amorim. The Portuguese manager has preferred other midfield options this season and he has made it clear that the youngster is fighting for a place in the team with club captain Bruno Fernandes.

The only start Mainoo has made this season came in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby, a match which the Red Devils lost on penalties against the League Two side.

Rio Ferdinand described him as “a player who doesn’t get fazed by the occasion,” while Keane highlighted his maturity, saying Mainoo has “the temperament of a seasoned pro.”

Ruben Amorim wants more from Man United star Mainoo

Yet Amorim’s words highlight the balancing act of managing such a prodigious talent.

The Portuguese coach wants Mainoo to refine his positional play, adapt to different midfield roles, and improve his game tempo. While Mainoo has shown quality in possession, Amorim believes he can contribute more defensively and develop greater consistency across 90 minutes.

Amorim’s comments should not be seen as criticism but rather as a public challenge. Mainoo is still very young, and while his rise has been meteoric, his manager wants to temper expectations and push him to another level.

The midfielder has been recently linked with a move to Real Madrid.

