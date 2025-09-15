Ruben Amorim sends warning to Man United owners after derby defeat

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s season lurched deeper into crisis following their heavy 3-0 home defeat to fierce rivals Manchester City, a result that has intensified scrutiny on head coach Rúben Amorim.

The Portuguese tactician, who arrived at Old Trafford with a reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches, now finds himself fighting to convince both the fans and INEOS, the club’s ownership group, that he remains the right man for the job.

With just four points from their four matches this season, United have made their worst start to a Premier League season since 1992-93.

With clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham running away in the league table, United are stuck in the bottom half of the table.

Ruben Amorim did not hold back after derby defeat

In the aftermath of the derby loss, Amorim addressed supporters with a message filled with honesty, and not only that, but it looked more like a warning to the owners of the club.

He said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“I will do everything I can for Man United. This is my message to the fans. I’m suffering more than them”.

“I won’t change my philosophy. If they [INEOS] want it changed, you change the man”.

The defeat to City was particularly damaging, not just because of the score line, but because of the manner in which United were outclassed.

Man United have made another poor start to the season

Pep Guardiola’s side controlled proceedings with ease, exposing United’s weaknesses across the pitch. For supporters, it was another painful reminder of how far the club has fallen behind its local rivals.

Amorim’s project at Old Trafford was always going to require patience, but results like this, combined with a stuttering start to the campaign, have left him with little margin for error.

With INEOS keen to oversee a new era of success, questions are already being asked about whether Amorim will be given the time to implement his ideas.

The Man United manager has made it clear that despite poor results, he will stick to his ideas and philosophy and if the owners do not agree with him, they can change the manager of the club.

Just In: Midfielder prefers move to Liverpool over Man United