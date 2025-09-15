Sources: Arsenal & Man United among clubs monitoring versatile defensive midfielder

Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Justin Setterfield, George Wood/Getty Images)

Ajax have long been renowned for producing some of the finest young footballing talents in Europe, and the latest name attracting serious attention across the continent is 17-year-old Belgian midfielder Jorthy Mokio.

The teenager has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Dutch football, with scouts from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United all keeping a close eye on his progress.

The youngster has already made five appearances for the Dutch club this season.

Arsenal and Man United interested in Jorthy Mokio

Several Premier League clubs have already sent representatives to watch him live this season which shows that the competition to sign him is growing, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Mokio only joined Ajax from Belgian side KAA Gent last year but has wasted no time in making an impression. His development has been rapid, breaking into Ajax’s senior squad during Europa League qualifiers, an impressive achievement for a player of his age.

His versatility is one of his biggest assets, naturally a defensive midfielder, he is equally comfortable operating as a centre-back. Left-footed, calm in possession, and adept in the build-up phase, Mokio can also play in a back-three setup.

Ajax have no intention of letting the youngster leave

For now, Ajax are keen to keep hold of their rising star, with his contract running until 2027.

The Dutch club have no pressing need to sell, but reports suggest that offers in the region of €25-30 million could force them to reconsider. Such a figure for a 17-year-old would highlight both his current quality and potential future value.

Mokio’s representatives have confirmed the level of interest from top clubs in both La Liga and the Premier League, though they insist that the priority remains finding the right project for his development.

That approach will be crucial, as regular first-team minutes at this stage could shape his career into becoming one of Europe’s next top midfielders.

