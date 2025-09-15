Jhon Lucumi is still a target for Sunderland. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Sunderland has made an impressive start to their Premier League return, which comes off the back of an excellent summer transfer window. However, they were not able to do all of their desired business, but this could be corrected in January.

The Black Cats had been after one more central defender – specifically, Jhon Lucumi. The Bologna man was interested in the move, but in the end, there was no agreement reached, which meant that he stayed in Italy.

However, that may not be the case for much longer, as Sunderland look to finish what they started in the summer.

Sunderland keen on completing January move for Jhon Lucumi

As per Alan Nixon (via Sunderland Echo), Sunderland are retained their interest in Lucumi, and their plan is to complete a deal with Bologna during the January transfer window. They are prepared to pay £25m to get it over the line, which could be enough to for the Serie A side to sell – even without organising a replacement, which is why the transfer was not completed in the summer.

Sunderland have looked solid defensively in their opening four Premier League matches, keeping clean sheets against West Ham and Crystal Palace. The additions of Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele are looking good thus far, and if Lucumi were to be added to Regis Le Bris’ options, it would be fantastic strength in depth.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Sunderland look to make another concrete attempt to sign Lucumi in January. He would certainly be a top signing given how impressive he has been for Bologna and Colombia over the last 12-18 months, and at £25m, he could end up being another excellent piece of business done by the North East club.