Graham Potter is facing an uncertain future at West Ham. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The pressure is on Graham Potter at West Ham, and it increased tenfold over the weekend after the 3-0 loss to London rivals Tottenham. The former Brighton and Chelsea manager continues to be linked with losing his job, which could happen sooner rather than later.

West Ham are reported to have already selected a replacement for Potter, so it could now be the beginning of the end for him at the London Stadium.

Potter edges closer to West Ham sack after Tottenham defeat

Speaking to Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Potter is on the verge of being sacked, now that he has lost the support of the club’s fans.

“Serious questions are being asked of Potter now. It’s the same for any team, when you’re down at the wrong end of the table and you keep on losing games, your position isn’t going to be safe. Especially when you’re losing them in the manner that West Ham have been losing this season, there have been some embarrassing results for them.

“Losing three of your first four games and conceding the amount they’ve been conceding, it’s difficult to see where they go from here because they’re in a tricky position. They got the win against Forest and looked like they might turn things round, but then it’s straight back to their old selves losing heavily against Tottenham at home.

“The fans aren’t happy, they made that clear in the stadium which was half empty before full time, and it looks like they’ve lost trust in the manager. When the fans start to turn, it really can be the beginning of the end if he fails to put a few results together sooner rather than later.”

Potter’s sacking does not appear to be imminent, but the writing could be on the wall if they were to lose at home to Crystal Palace this coming weekend.