Why Man United players are frustrated with Amorim as latest defeat exposes internal problems

The pressure on Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim continues to mount, yet the club’s hierarchy remains reluctant to swing the axe.

Insiders at Old Trafford are stunned that the Portuguese coach has survived this long, given the club’s disastrous start to the new season, according to Teamtalk.

United’s campaign has unraveled quickly. A 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City highlighted the gulf in quality between the two sides, leaving the Red Devils languishing in 14th place with just four points from four matches.

Man United players are unhappy with Amorim

Not only is their Premier League form a cause of concern but their defeat in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town of League Two showed that the problems are more serious than many people consider.

As per the report, Man United players are frustrated with Amorim as the Portuguese manager has been stubborn with his tactics and he is refusing to change his methods, even though it is pretty clear that they are not working for the team and himself.

Amorim has failed to change his tactics during the match even though they are not working.

The Premier League is the toughest league in the world and while managers are encouraged to stick to their principles, Amorim has failed to evolved when his team has struggled in the league.

A source claimed, as per the report: “They back his passion, but the lack of in-game adjustments is frustrating.”

Amorim has struggled tactically in the Premier League

Passion is not enough to get results. You need the right tactics and combination in order to succeed.

Amorim has failed to deliver at the club so far and with the Red Devils facing a determined Chelsea next week, his future might become more uncertain at Old Trafford.

The clock is ticking and Amorim does not have long left to turn it around at United.

