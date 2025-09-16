Player prepares to take a corner during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender William Saliba has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have offered him a new contract, and they are accelerating negotiations in order to fend off any interest in the player. They want to secure his long-term future, especially after the interest from clubs like Real Madrid. The Spanish outfit are long-term admirers of the French international, and they are hoping to sign him.

Arsenal want to keep William Saliba

Meanwhile, the report claims that any contract extension is likely to take time and an immediate conclusion is not on the horizon. Arsenal will not want to lose their best defender, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to sign a deal.

The 24-year-old is one of the best defenders in the league right now, and he has all the tools to develop into a world-class player. Real Madrid need quality defenders, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the French international. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid decides to test the waters with an offer in the coming months.

Saliba could fancy a move

The move to the Spanish club could be quite exciting for the French international. They are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and any player could be attracted to the idea of joining them. Even though Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, the defender could be tempted if the right opportunity presents itself.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Arsenal will certainly be worried about the situation, and it remains to be seen how the conversations develop with the player regarding a contract extension.

Arsenal will want to win major trophies, and they must keep players like Saliba at the club.