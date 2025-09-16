Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid CF looks on prior to the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea have identified Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid as a top target for the 2026 summer transfer window.

The French International is highly rated across Europe, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea. The Blues already have two quality midfielders in Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. They believe that the French International could complete a formidable midfield Trident at the club, as per Fichajes.

Camavinga has been linked with Newcastle and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Chelsea could use Eduardo Camavinga

They are hoping to win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League in the coming seasons, and they need to improve the squad for that to happen. Signing the Real Madrid star could prove to be a wise decision. He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a quality player for Chelsea.

However, he has a contract at the Spanish club until 2029, and Real Madrid are under no pressure to sell him. They are likely to demand a substantial amount of money if Chelsea comes calling in the coming months. It will be interesting to see if the Blues can secure an agreement with the Spanish outfit.

Can Chelsea convince Camavinga?

Meanwhile, convincing the player will be difficult as well. He is playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, who are capable of fighting for trophies regularly. Chelsea will have to prove to him that they are capable of matching his ambitions.

They have a quality team, and they have recently won a couple of trophies as well. They will certainly fancy their chances of convincing the player to join the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder is reportedly valued at €60 million right now, and it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to sell him for that kind of money. Chelsea are prepared to pay around €60 million in order to get the deal done.