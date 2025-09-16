Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca waving to the fans at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz during the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea wanted to sign the player during the summer transfer window, and they submitted a £70 million offer to sign him. However, the Blues were not able to get the deal done.

Chelsea to return for Kenan Yildiz

They are looking to return for him in the future. The report claims that a January move will be difficult for the player. The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He could develop into a top-class player for the club. Juventus will not want to sell a key player like him anytime soon, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to tempt them with a lucrative proposal.

The 20-year-old has the attributes to develop into a future star, and Chelsea would do well to secure his signature. Even if they have to pay a premium for him, the deal could be worth doing in the long run.

Can Chelsea offer Yildiz ample game time?

The Turkish International is capable of operating across the front three, and he could be a quality acquisition for Chelsea. However, they might find it difficult to accommodate him in the starting lineup.

They have multiple attacking players at their disposal, and the 20-year-old will not want to join a club where he will not be a regular starter. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Even if Chelsea managed to convince Juventus to sell the player, they will have to sell the project to the player. They will have to provide him with a clear pathway for his development.

Either way, a move in January seems quite difficult, and Chelsea might have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to get the deal done.