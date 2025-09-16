Marc Guehi of England during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are hoping to sign the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old was close to signing for Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the move collapsed on the final day of the window when Crystal Palace pulled the plug after failing to find a quality replacement for their captain.

Liverpool are still very much in the race, and they are considered as the favourites to sign the defender. However, a report from Fichajes has claimed that Chelsea are keen on the player now.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the defender as well. He is certainly one of the finest defenders in the Premier League right now, and Guehi could prove to be an excellent acquisition for all four clubs.

Chelsea need Marc Guehi

Chelsea have looked vulnerable, defensively, and they need to tighten up at the back if they want to get back to the top of English football. Bringing their former Academy graduate back to the club would be ideal. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he knows the London club well. He could make an instant impact.

Arsenal are already well stocked in the defensive unit, and joining them might not be a wise decision for the player. He will want to play regularly, and Arsenal might not be able to provide him with regular opportunities.

Man United and Liverpool could use Guehi

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they need a quality long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, who is entering the twilight stage of his career. The Crystal Palace star could be the ideal acquisition.

Finally, Liverpool will hope to get the deal done in the upcoming window after failing to sign the player in the summer. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He could be the ideal replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who will be a free agent in the summer. He has not signed an extension with Liverpool, and he could move on.