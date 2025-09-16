Club legend urges Man United star to go against Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to demand answers from manager Rúben Amorim after being overlooked once again in Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Speaking on the first episode of The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast with Nicky Butt and Paddy McGuinness, Scholes insisted Mainoo must “bang on the manager’s door” and ask why he is not being trusted with a starting role.

Despite excelling for United last season and making his breakthrough into the England national team, Mainoo has been named on the bench in each of United’s opening four Premier League fixtures this season.

Amorim has reportedly told the 20-year-old that he is in direct competition with captain Bruno Fernandes for one of the two advanced midfield roles, leaving Mainoo in a difficult position.

Kobbie Mainoo has struggled for playing time

Frustrated, Mainoo even asked to leave the club on loan late in the transfer window, but United blocked the move, insisting he remains part of the long-term project.

Scholes, however, believes the youngster should be more forceful.

“After a couple of games where Bruno hasn’t played well, why isn’t he asking the question?” Scholes said.

“Monday morning he should be in Amorim’s office demanding to know why he isn’t starting.”

The debate also touched on the recent saga involving Alejandro Garnacho, who fell out with Amorim and was swiftly dropped from United’s plans.

McGuinness suggested this might serve as a warning to other youngsters, with Butt and Scholes acknowledging that Mainoo could be “scared” of the repercussions of challenging the manager directly.

Amorim is being unfair to the Man United youngster

The teenager is arguably the most promising academy graduate since Marcus Rashford, and his technical quality and maturity even at a young age have already look Premier League ready.

To risk stunting his development through limited minutes would be a mistake.

Amorim’s insistence on fitting Mainoo into the same bracket as Fernandes also seems questionable. While Fernandes thrives as a creative playmaker, Mainoo offers a different profile. He is more of a runner, a controller and somebody who can make space for himself in the midfield.

