How much Crystal Palace are expected to demand for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was a man in demand in the recently closed summer transfer window.

The Palace attacker, who has impressed for Oliver Glasner’s team, has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park.

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham were both linked with a move for the French attacker.

Mateta has already marked his 2025-26 season with a goal in Palace’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa, showing he remains a key attacking weapon for manager Glasner.

A valuation has since been revealed by former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, who now works as a consultant.

Wyness claimed that Mateta is “worth more than £40 million” and that Palace were correct to hold out when Spurs made a late move for him in the summer transfer window.

Wyness told Football Insider:

“He is one of the stars that they could not let go. They had already let a couple go, and I think he had to be there. I do not think £40m is the right price for him at the moment, for a goal scorer.

“He is probably worth a little bit more than that, but he is one they could not let go, so I was not surprised to see them stick their feet in on that one.”

“He may end up going at some stage, but he is going to be at a higher valuation. He is a quality player and I think he is going to have a good season, so we will see how that plays into it as well.

“Palace, Glasner is trying to build, and obviously Mateta likes Glasner, responds well to his management. The key to this is going to be where Glasner is going to be going forward as well.

“So we will see how Palace shape up on that one. I think they are managing to at least keep hold of the semblance of most of the squad, that they did quite well with.”

Crystal Palace have no intention to sell their star striker

Wyness said that while £40 million was being floated, it is not enough for a goal scorer of Mateta’s calibre.

With Premier League and European clubs watching, Palace believe his value will only increase should he continue performing well.

However, Palace’s resistance suggests they either want a much higher price, or they believe Mateta is too central to Glasner’s immediate project to be sold at this stage.

