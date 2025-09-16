Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal are up against Athletic Club Bilbao in the UEFA Champions League tonight, and they have broken the deadlock in the 72nd minute of the game.

After struggling to find a way past the La Liga side’s defensive unit, Mikel Arteta introduced Gabriel Martinelli midway through the second half. The Brazilian International has now broken the deadlock for his team with a well-taken goal within 60 seconds of coming on.

The goal will give the South American a huge confidence boost. He has not been at his best since last season, and he has been criticised for his lack of end product. Martinelli will certainly hope that the goal here can convince Arteta to give him regular opportunities in the coming weeks.

Gabriel Martinelli opens the scoring

Arsenal have looked like the team more likely to score, and it will be interesting to see if they can build on their advantage now. On paper, they are the better team, and they have been in control for large parts of the game.

Athletic Club Bilbao certainly have the quality to bounce back and find an equaliser here, but the Gunners have been quite solid defensively all season. It remains to be seen whether they can protect their advantage and increase it eventually.

Can Arsenal win a major trophy this season?

Arsenal made it to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League season, and they will go all the way this time around. They have been quite active in the transfer market, and they have signed quality players. They will be expected to deliver a major trophy this season. Winning the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history would be a remarkable achievement.

Video via beIN Sports