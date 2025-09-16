Gabriel Martinelli during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Athletic Club and Arsenal (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal are up against Athletic Club Bilbao in the UEFA Champions League tonight, and they are currently leading 2-0 against the La Liga outfit.

After failing to break the deadlock for 70 minutes, Mikel Arteta decided to bring on Gabriel Martinelli to add more pace, flair, and urgency to the attack.

The Brazilian has delivered for his team by scoring the opening goal of the game within 60 seconds of coming on. He has now set up the second goal of the game for his team with a sublime piece of individual brilliance. The South American did well to take on the Athletic Club Bilbao full-back and create a goal-scoring opportunity for Leandro Trossard, who managed to find the back of the net from close range.

Martinelli sets up Arsenal’s second

Gabriel Martinelli has been the game-changer

Martinelli was not handed a start for this game, and he will certainly hope that his performance as a substitute will convince the manager to give him more opportunities in the coming weeks. He has not been at his best in recent months, but there is no doubt that he is a phenomenal talent with a bright future. He will look to establish himself as a key player for the club this season.

The Brazilian has always been a huge threat going forward, but he has been criticised for the lack of end product. His goal and assist today will certainly help convince the manager that he deserves more opportunities as a starter.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be delighted with the result, and they will look to continue their impressive start to the season. Arteta wanted more depth in his attack during the summer transfer window, and the moves in the transfer market are already paying off.

Video via beIN Sports