Julian Alvarez of Argentina warms up prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez was heavily linked with the move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the Premier League champions never really made a concrete offer to sign the player.

The South American’s agent has now revealed that Liverpool did not submit an official proposal to sign the player, and Atletico Madrid were unwilling to sanction his departure.

Julian Alvarez agent on Liverpool links

“There were no official offers from Liverpool to sign Julián last season, and everything that’s been said about it is false. Last summer there were no offers either because Atlético Madrid didn’t want to sell the player, so negotiations didn’t take place,” the World Cup winner’s agent said via Mundo Deportivo.

Alvarez scored 29 goals for the La Liga outfit last season and picked up eight assists along the way. He is currently one of the best strikers in the world, and he could have been an excellent addition for Liverpool. However, the Premier League champions chose to move for Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike instead.

Will Liverpool return for Alvarez in future?

It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 2022 World Cup winner in future. There is no doubt that he’s a top-class player, and he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world. However, Liverpool have two quality strikers at their disposal, and it seems unlikely that they will invest in another goal scorer anytime soon.

Liverpool managed to win the Premier League title last season, and they will look to do well in the UEFA Champions League this time around. They have spent a substantial amount of money on multiple quality signings, and they will be expected to win major trophies once again.

As for Alvarez, the former Premier League winner with Manchester City will look to guide Atletico Madrid to trophies this season.