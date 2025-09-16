Joe Rothwell was one of Leeds United’s quietly influential players during their promotion-winning campaign last season.

He played a significant part in securing their return to the Premier League, but he did not get to experience the rewards of that success firsthand.

Joe Rothwell impressed at Leeds

Rothwell was brought to Leeds on a loan deal last season and was initially not considered a central figure in their promotion push. However, he proved his worth at Elland Road with strong performances. His ability to control the midfield and deliver accurate set-pieces made a notable impact in crucial matches. Despite this, Rothwell departed Leeds after his loan deal expired.

Although he was open to signing permanently, Leeds decided to move for other options, and Rothwell ended up making the move to Rangers in Scotland.

Russell Martin, the new Rangers manager, was keen to bring Rothwell to the club following his impressive displays at Leeds. However, Rangers have struggled at the start of the current season, with Martin and his new signings drawing criticism from the fans.

Sutton on Rothwell

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has now claimed that the midfielder seems affected by the hostile atmosphere at Ibrox. Sutton described the environment at Rangers as toxic, making it a challenging place to perform, with Rothwell being one of the players to feel the pressure.

“Joe Rothwell, who had a solid career at Leeds and Blackburn,” Sutton claimed on the BBC’s Monday Night Club, “has been visibly impacted by the high expectations and constant criticism. It’s a tough situation; the atmosphere at the club is very harsh.”

It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back and produce strong performances for Rangers. There is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in Scotland, and he could develop into a key player for the club.