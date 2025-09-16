Ronald Araujo of FC Barcelona is presented with the Joan Gamper Trophy. (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Ronald Araujo from Barcelona in the near future.

Ibrahima Konate could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, and the Reds want the South American as his replacement. Araujo has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Liverpool keen on Ronald Araujo

Liverpool have not been able to agree on a new deal with the French International, and the player is on the radar of Real Madrid.

If the 26-year-old decides to move on, Liverpool will need to replace him. Araujo has been identified as a potential target. According to Fichajes, Barcelona are prepared to let the defender leave for a fee of around €50 million.

Several Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can win the race for his signature. They are keeping tabs on his situation. The Uruguay international has proven himself to be a reliable performer in La Liga, and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well.

Araujo would be a quality signing

He is versatile enough to operate as a full-back as well as a central defender. In addition to that, he’s excellent in the air and very comfortable with the ball at his feet. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool.

The player is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for Liverpool to secure his signature. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay €50 million for him. The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality and experience. He knows what it takes to play for a big club and fight for trophies regularly. He has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well. He could justify the investment in the near future.

Liverpool are keen on Marc Guehi as well.