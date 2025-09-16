Man City are looking to beat Liverpool to the signing of ‘exceptional’ Premier League star

(Photos by Gareth Copley & Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The race to secure Marc Guéhi’s signature is heating up, with both Manchester City and Liverpool preparing for a potential transfer tug-of-war.

According to a report from The Daily Mirror, City are ready to rival Liverpool in their pursuit of the Crystal Palace captain, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Guéhi had come close to leaving Selhurst Park this summer. A £35 million deadline-day switch to Liverpool was agreed in principle, with the England international even completing medical.

However, the move collapsed when Palace pulled out at the eleventh hour. The club had lined up Brighton defender Igor Julio as a replacement, but West Ham United hijacked the deal, leaving Oliver Glasner’s side with no choice but to hold onto their skipper.

Liverpool are confident of signing Marc Guehi next year

Liverpool remain confident of revisiting the deal next summer. Sources close to Anfield believe the groundwork laid during the failed transfer will give them an advantage in negotiations when Guéhi’s contract runs down.

However, Manchester City’s entry into the race complicates matters. Pep Guardiola is reportedly a huge admirer of Guéhi, particularly after his strong showings with the England national team and his role in Palace’s FA Cup triumph.

Man City are looking for long-term solutions

City are planning for the long-term future of their defense. With Manuel Akanji leaving the club this summer and John Stones not being the same player he once was, Guardiola is looking to make defensive additions.

With over 150 appearances for the club since arriving from Chelsea in 2021, Guehi has been central to Palace’s rise in recent years, and losing their captain without compensation would be a bitter blow.

Club insiders have admitted they still hope to convince him to sign fresh terms, but with Liverpool and City circling, optimism is fading.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate described Guehi as an ‘exceptional’ player.

