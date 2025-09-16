Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton during the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite continues to be linked with a move away from the club, and top Premier League clubs are keen on him.

A report via Fichajes claims that Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on the player. However, Everton have labelled the player as not for sale. It will be interesting to see if any of the three English clubs decide to test their resolve with an offer in the coming months.

Branthwaite has been linked with a contract renewal.

Man United, Chelsea and Spurs keen on Jarrad Branthwaite

The report states that Manchester United are willing to submit an offer of around £60 million for the defender. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Everton have been fighting for survival in recent seasons, and they need to keep their best players if they want to finish in the top half of the table.

Branthwaite is undoubtedly their best defender, and selling him would be a huge mistake for the club. However, the defender could be attracted to the idea of joining a big club. Manchester United, Tottenham or Chelsea will be able to provide him with the platform to compete in Europe in the coming seasons and fight for trophies.

Branthwaite could look to move on

The player is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them. It will be interesting to see if the defender decides to force an exit in the coming months. The 23-year-old centre back is entering the peak years of his career, and he will not want to waste them at a midtable club. He will look to take the next step in his development, and joining an elite club would be ideal.

It remains to be seen whether Everton are tempted to sell the player if a substantial offer is presented.

Chelsea need an upgrade on Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi. Whereas, Spurs need more depth to support Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Branthwaite would be a superb addition for both clubs. At Manchester United, he could replace Harry Maguire in future.